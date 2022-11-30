How Do You Teach Azumarill Belly Drum in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

When you’re focusing on building the strength of your Pokemon through levels and Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you’ll want to make sure the Pokemon you’re taking to battle are strong enough to face the challenge. As you progress through the story, you’ll become able to participate in four and five-star raids and, eventually, six-star Tera Raids, which propose a fierce challenge to even the most capable trainers. So, naturally, you will need to make sure you have a powerful Pokemon if you want to come face-to-face with these raids, and despite its cute appearance, Azumarill can be a great Pokemon to take into Raids. So, read on to find out how you can teach Azumarill one of the most sought-after moves.

When Does Azumarill Learn Belly Drum in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

If you’re looking to teach your Azumarill Belly Drum, it’s essential to note that it’s not a move this species will learn while leveling up, and there’s a particular process you’ll need to follow before you can take your Pokemon to battle. Since there’s no Belly Drum TM, matters are a little more complicated. You’ll need a Hariyama who knows Belly Drum, and you’ll also need access to a Mirror Herb from Delibird Presents in Cascaraffa or Mesagoza, which will cost you 30’000 Pokedollars. In addition, remove every Pokemon from your party except Azumarill and Hariyama with Belly Drum. You’ll need to go into your Azumarill’s Move Set and remove one with A, so the Pokemon only knows three moves and leaves space for Belly Drum.

Once you have only two Pokemon in your party, you’ll need to give Azumaril the Mirror Herb and set up a Picnic. While Azumarill and Hariyama enjoy the Picnic, the move Belly Drum will transfer to Azumarill due to the Mirror Herb. It may take a while, so it’s worth making a sandwich and interacting with your Pokemon to pass the time. This is the same process you’ll have to follow to teach your Azumarill moves like Aqua Jet through either Buizel or Floatzel, so it’s best to get familiar with it. If you take the Picnic down and your Azumarill hasn’t successfully learned Belly Drum, repeat the process until you can see the move in its moveset.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 30th, 2022