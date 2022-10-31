How is Ghost Alive in Modern Warfare 2?

Here’s a bit of a gaming history lesson. For all of us who shed a tear and paid our respects to Simon “Ghost” Riley in his untimely death in 2009, we know what kind of fate he met. It was gruesome and made us hate General Shepherd. However, he is back and there are many questions surrounding the fact that he’s well and alive in the latest CoD game. How is it possible that Ghost is alive in Modern Warfare 2? We’ll explain below.

Explaining How Ghost is Alive in Modern Warfare 2

To put it simply, our favorite masked man of a few words is alive because this is a reboot. The Modern Warfare that came out in 2019 wasn’t a continuation. It’s a bittersweet feeling seeing Ghost again. Ever since the original MW trilogy from two console generations ago, he was a fan favorite.

Ghost ended up making several cameos in later iterations of Call of Duty. while not tied directly to the story, he was playable either as an Operator or referenced in easter eggs.

Now that he’s back yet again in the newly released Modern Warfare 2, he plays a similar role to what he once did 13 years ago. He’s still part of the legendary Task Force 141, fighting alongside some very other notable names like John “Soap MacTavish and John Price.

This time around, he does have a bit more personality to him. We’re also able to see his eyes, allowing for his few words to still hold lots of impacts. Not to mention, he even has his memorable moments with Soap, making him that much more likable in the series.

For all of us who knew about his untimely and fiery death back in 2009, at least we have a new rendition of him. However, only those who buy the Vault Edition of the game will be able to use him.

- This article was updated on October 31st, 2022