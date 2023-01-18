Johnny “Soap” MacTavish was a very popular character in the Modern Warfare trilogy back in the 7th generation of console gaming. Along with other notable characters from the original trilogy, many familiar names have since then come back into the new Modern Warfare series which started back in 2019. It has brought up the question, how is Soap alive in Modern Warfare 2? Didn’t he die in the previous trilogy? What happened? We can explain all this below.

How is Soap Alive in CoD Modern Warfare 2?

The reason for Soap being alive in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is that this is a reboot. When Modern Warfare came out in 2019, Infinity Ward intended to retell the story while adding in a new cast, but many familiar returning characters.

If you started the game, you may have seen Simon “Ghost” Riley’s iconic mask plastered on the splash screen and other promotional art. While that skull cap does not look like how it did in the original Modern Warfare, it is another depiction of him in a timeline where he survives past the second iteration of the miniseries.

Soap is a Scottish man who is the youngest member of Task Force 141. He’s similar to how he was presented in the original Modern Warfare trilogy, but he’s much more upbeat and treated like the youngest one of the bunch. We also finally know the origin of his nickname.

You may also notice that if you purchased the Vault Edition of Modern Warfare 2, he’s part of the “Red Team 141” bundle which includes Modern Warfare veterans, Ghost and Captain Price, along with Farah Karim. If you haven’t played the campaign yet, their multiplayer models are technically spoilers.

While it is somewhat consistent that Soap is alive in another Modern Warfare 2, his fate is to be determined with the buildup of events leading into newer developments of the story.

- This article was updated on January 17th, 2023