How Many GB is the Genshin Impact 3.5 Update? – Answered

Image: HoYoverse

Genshin Impact‘s version 3.5 is here, bringing to players the debut of new playable characters, as well as the second edition of the fan-favorite Windblume Festival, set to be filled with unforgettable moments and a plethora of rewards. But how heavy is the 3.5 update? Now, so that you free enough space to play the game, here’s how many GB the Genshin Impact 3.5 update needs on all available platforms.

How Many GB is the Genshin Impact 3.5 Update?

Currently, PC players will need to have around 14 GB of free space in order to update Genshin Impact to version 3.5. The update will increase the overall size of the game to around 63.8 GB. Mobile players will need to clear up between 2 and 3 GB on Android and iOS devices respectively in order to install the new update. The update will increase the overall size of the game on mobile to around 25 GB.

Although the overall size of the update is unknown on consoles, Genshin Impact will occupy a total of 69 GB of storage on PS4 and PS5 after the update.

To recap, here’s how much space the Genshin Impact 3.5 update needs on all of its available platforms:

PC: Around 14 GB

Around 14 GB Android: Around 2-3 GB.

Around 2-3 GB. iOS: Around 2 to 3 GB.

Around 2 to 3 GB. PS4: Around 69 GB overall.

Around 69 GB overall. PS5: Around 69 GB Overall.

Now that you know how much space you will need to free on all available platforms in order to dive into the game's current version

- This article was updated on March 2nd, 2023