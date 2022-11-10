How to Beat Alva in God of War Ragnarok

Like its predecessor, God of War Ragnarok boasts many bosses and mini-bosses along the main story’s nine realms. Each has its own unique attacks and strategy to defeat them, and while some are straightforward, others may need clarification on what exactly needs to be done. Alva, for example, is one of the more difficult ones to defeat, but there is a helpful strategy to make this fight way less complicated than it has to be. If you are struggling with beating this mini-boss, we have you covered as we will give you a step-by-step guide on how to avoid her attacks and drain her health bar.

Strategy to Beat Alva in God of War Ragnarok

First and foremost, Alva has three different colored circles you need to look out for. One is yellow, another blue, and the last one red. Blue will be your best friend here, as that indicates when you can go ahead and stun her.

Look for colored circles

Alva has two primary attacks that each show a different colored indicator. When she leaps at you with her weapon, a yellow circle will appear, letting you know that you can block that attack. Whenever you see that yellow circle, press the block button, so you don’t take any damage.

Next, she will shoot ice at you from a distance; you can tell when she is about to do this when you see a red circle indicator. There is no way to block this attack, so make sure you dodge from left to right. She will usually only shoot one ice arrow at you, but sometimes she will do two back-to-back.

Keep dodging and blocking until she comes up to you with blue circles around her body (image shown below), and when she does, you will double-tap the L1 button, stunning her with your shield. This will leave her vulnerable for a reasonable amount of time, where you will want to spam the attack button and drain her health as much as possible until she gets back up. Repeat the same steps mentioned above.

Once you get Alvas health down to the last inch, she will begin to heal herself. Before she increases too much of her health, you will want to run up and do one last double tap to your shield, stunning her for the last time. This is when you execute your final move by pressing R3, and Kratos will finish her off.

The difficulty of these bosses are only going to get tougher as you progress further into the end-game. Make sure you make these boss fights easier by learning to get the most substantial armor sets in God of War Ragnarok.

God of War Ragnarok is available now on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on November 10th, 2022