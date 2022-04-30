How to Beat Cliff in Pokemon GO (May 2022): Best Counters and Weaknesses

Cliff and the rest of Team Rocket have returned this month in Pokemon GO, and we’ve got a list of the best counters and weaknesses to help you take down the entire team in May 2022. Cliff is one of the weakest members of Team Rocket in Pokemon GO, but some of the Pokemon on his team can be serious threats if you’re not prepared. Bringing the right counters to the battle is the best way to ensure your victory, and the same applies to Sierra, Arlo, and Giovanni as well. Here’s how to beat Cliff in Pokemon GO in May 2022.

Cliff’s Pokemon Lineup for May 2022

This month, Cliff employs the same team of potential Pokemon that he usually brings to the table. As always, he starts the battle with a Teddiursa, but he has multiple options up his sleeve for his second and third Pokemon. For round 2, you could face a Marowak, an Electivire, or an Omastar. For Round 3, Cliff uses Tyranitar, Torterra, or Swampert.

Round 1: Teddiursa

Teddiursa Round 2: Marowak, Electivire, or Omastar

Marowak, Electivire, or Omastar Round 3: Tyranitar, Torterra, or Swampert

Round 1: How to Beat Teddiursa

Teddiursa isn’t a very powerful Pokemon at all, so you shouldn’t have much trouble defeating it. Still, it doesn’t hurt to bring an appropriate counter. It’s a Normal-type Pokemon, so it’s weak to Fighting-type attacks. Here are the best counters for Teddiursa:

Best Teddiursa Counters

Pokemon Fast Attack Charged Attack Lucario Counter Aura Sphere Machamp Counter Dynamic Punch Conkeldurr Counter Focus Blast

Round 2: How to Beat Marowak, Electivire, or Omastar

The second round is where things get a bit complicated. Cliff can send out one of three Pokemon during this phase: Marowak, Electivire, or Omastar. Each has a different type and a different set of weaknesses, so you’ll need to be prepared for any of them.

Best Marowak Counters

Marowak is a Ground-type Pokemon that is weak to Water, Grass, and Ice-type attacks. Here are the best Marowak counters:

Pokemon Fast Attack Charged Attack Kingler Bubble Crab Hammer Kyogre Waterfall Hydro Pump Zarude Vine Whip Power Whip

Best Electivire Counters

Electivire is an Electric-type Pokemon, so it’s only weak to Ground-type moves. These are the best counters for Electivire:

Pokemon Fast Attack Charged Attack Landorus Mud Shot Earth Power Excadrill Mud-Slap Earthquake Garchomp Mud Shot Earthquake

Best Omastar Counters

Omastar is a dual Water and Rock-type Pokemon, so it’s weak to Grass, Fighting, Ground, and Electric-type attacks. Here are the best Omastar counters:

Pokemon Fast Attack Charged Attack Lucario Counter Aura Sphere Roserade Razor Leaf Solar Beam Zarude Vine Whip Power Whip

Round 3: How to Beat Tyranitar, Torterra, or Swampert

In Round 3, Cliff uses his most powerful Pokemon yet. He can send out a Tyranitar, a Torterra, or a Swampert during this phase. These three Pokemon follow a similar typing pattern to his previous ones, so thankfully, you won’t have to cover too many types.

Best Tyranitar Counters

Tyranitar is a Rock and Dark-type Pokemon that is weak to Ground, Bug, Steel, Water, Grass, and Fairy-type attacks. Because of its dual typing, however, it is extremely weak to Fighting-type attacks. Here are the best counters for Tyranitar.

Pokemon Fast Attack Charged Attack Lucario Counter Aura Sphere Machamp Counter Dynamic Punch Conkeldurr Counter Focus Blast

Best Torterra Counters

Torterra is a Grass and Ground-type Pokemon, so you’ll want to bring a Pokemon with Flying, Bug, or Fire-type attacks. Because of its dual typing, it is extremely vulnerable to Ice-type attacks. Here are the best Torterra counters:

Pokemon Fast Attack Charged Attack Darmanitan Ice Fang Avalanche Mamoswine Powder Snow Avalanche Weavile Ice Shard Avalanche

Best Swampert Counters

Swampert is a dual Water and Ground-type Pokemon. It’s extremely weak to Grass-type Pokemon. Here are the best counters for Swampert:

Pokemon Fast Attack Charged Attack Celebi Magical Leaf Leaf Storm Roserade Razor Leaf Solar Beam Zarude Vine Whip Power Whip

With the third Pokemon out of the way, Cliff will be defeated. That’s all you need to know to take down Cliff this month! Be sure to check out our other Pokemon GO guides for May 2022 to help you out with Mega Kangaskhan Raids and more.

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.