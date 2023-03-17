How to Build a Treehouse in The Sims 4 Growing Together

Image: EA

Are you looking for a fun and creative way to add a unique twist to your Sim’s home? Look no further than the treehouse from The Sims 4 Growing Together Expansion Pack! Building a treehouse in The Sims 4 can provide hours of entertainment for your Sim and their family. Whether you’re looking for a place to relax, or a fun place for your Sims to hang out with friends, the treehouse is the perfect addition to your Sim’s home. Here’s how you can build a treehouse in The Sims 4 Growing Together.

Building a Treehouse in The Sims 4 Growing Together

The first step to building your treehouse is to go into Build Mode. Here, you can type in “treehouse” to find the “Timber! Treehouse Base” item. This Growing Together exclusive item costs 1200 simoleons, and it requires your Sim to build it. So, don’t expect to have it ready for use when you place it in your lot after buying.

It can take anywhere from a few hours to a few days for your Sim to complete the treehouse. If you want to speed up the process, you can have multiple Sims build the treehouse simultaneously. This is an excellent opportunity to have a nice family bonding time as both adults and children can help build the treehouse.

Once the treehouse is built, your Sims can use it as a place to relax, socialize, and enjoy the outdoors. The treehouse can be upgraded so that you can add a bell and sliding pole to it, adding to the fun. You can also customize the treehouse with items like a telescope, children’s toys, and other objects as long as they fit in it.

There are some exciting things your Sims can do in the treehouse. For child Sims, they can tell stories and Play Pretend. Meanwhile, funnily enough, adults can use the treehouse as a WooHoo spot. Overall, this is one of the must-have items you need in your home if you’re looking for some extra fun!

- This article was updated on March 17th, 2023