How to Catch Tinkatink in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Now that the Paldea Region is open and available to all Trainers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, there are plenty of new Pokemon to venture out and search for. One of the latest monsters, Tinkatink, offers an excellent evolution line and a great Fairy/Steel-type moveset.

Players looking to find this adorable pink knight may be wondering where to begin their search. As the region of Paldea is quite vast, this means that they could be hiding just about anywhere. Thankfully, due to the new Habitat feature that has been added to the game, players will have a better chance than ever before to search out and capture these adorable little creatures!

Where To Find Tinkatink In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

While Tinkatink may be considered a Rare Spawn in the game, meaning that they will be harder to spot, it doesn’t mean that players won’t spot their fair share of them throughout their journey. They will still spawn on a fairly regular basis, but whereas you may see 5 or 6 Finizen in an area, there may only be one Tinkatink wandering around. Make sure you’ve got your eyes peeled in these locations for the best chance to claim one for your own:

South Province (Area Four)

South Province (Area Two)

West Province (Area One)

East Province (Area One)

South Province (Area Three)

South Province (Area Five)

With a large list of locations this particularly pink Pokemon can show up in, players will want to utilize the ability to fast travel quite often. This trick comes in handy quite often, no matter if you’re searching for a Tinkatink or a Clodsire. With certain features from previous games no longer available in this title, the ability to Fly to any location is a great thing to have with a world this large. Now that the Treasure Hunt is officially on, make sure you know where you should be going to ensure that you have the best time possible with this game!

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 18th, 2022