New Tales from the Borderlands is out now and you can change the look of all three playable characters through Quick Change. Though a fresh outfit won’t help you as Fran decide to shatter Hank or let him chill, it does bring an added layer of fun. Here is how to change your appearance in New Tales from the Borderlands.

How to Change Appearance in New Tales from the Borderlands

Though changing your appearance is available to you from the get-go, you won’t unlock new outfits until you stumble upon Quick Change. Quick Change is the customization wardrobe that is accessible in almost every open area where you get to move around as your character.

Just like in Borderlands 3 or Wonderlands, Quick Change is the main way you can change how your character. So, if you are trying to rescue Juniper as Octavio, you can throw on some new threads to mix things up.

There are some really cool options when it comes to character customization in New Tales from the Borderlands. Each one is a bit different and unique. In a game with so much character choice, it is nice to also get the choice of how your characters look.

You can also customize your characters from the Main Menu. All you need to do is select Extra and then Customization. Each character has two options when it comes to customization, but all customization options must be purchased with money you find in the game. Here is what is customizable for each character in New Tales from the Borderlands:

Anu Skins

Anu Tech Goggles

Octavio Skins

Octavio Echodex

Fran Skins

Fran Thrusters

As you progress through the game, more outfits will become available to you. Continue to make tough decisions like deciding to fight or hide when facing the Tediore squadron and you’ll continue to unlock more and more.

New Tales from the Borderlands is available on October 21, 2022, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.