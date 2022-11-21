How-to-Change-Rotom-Form-in-Pokemon-Scarlet-and-Violet

For veterans of the Pokemon franchise, you’ll know that Rotom can possess several electrical appliances, but in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, trainers only have access to the base appearance of the Pokemon. Unfortunately, when it comes to manipulating Rotom’s appearance, the game gives no clues on how to do so, and many trainers are questioning how they can make the most of this valuable Pokemon. Before doing so, you’ll need access to a particular item, so read on to find out how you can change Rotom’s appearance in your game.

Is it Possible to Change Rotom’s Appearance in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

To change your Rotom’s form in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you’ll need access to a Rotom Catalog. These can be purchased from the Auction Market in Port Marinada but are not always available. Much like the rest of the auction stock, it will rotate into sale now and then, so you may need to keep checking back to find one. Usually, this item will never sell for less than 4’500 Pokedollars. Once purchased, it will be listed under the Key Items in your bag. From this menu, you can select which form of Rotom you would like to see. The following list contains every Rotom form available in the catalog.

Light Bulb

Microwave Oven

Washing Machine

Refrigerator

Electric Fan

Lawn Mower

It’s essential to note that you will need Rotom in your party to change its form since you will only be able to use Key Items on your party Pokemon. Once you have selected your form, apply it to Rotom, and it will trigger a transformation screen which is incredibly similar to the evolution screen. Each form has a signature move which Rotom can learn during each transformation. Additionally, the catalog can be used multiple times on the same Rotom, so you can learn how to maximize the Pokemon’s abilities through its different types.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 21st, 2022