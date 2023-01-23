How to Change the Color of Your Goose in Goose Goose Duck

Goose Goose Duck has a vast number of players and with the popularity surrounding the game, sometimes newer players may want to customize their goose so it has their own unique style early on. While others are focusing on all of the roles in the experience, some simply just want to make their goose look great before joining a match. This article will explain to you how to change color in Goose Goose Duck.

Changing Color in Goose Goose Duck

In order to change the color of your character you will have to first be on the main menu. There will be a button called ‘Collection’, click on this and it will take you to the next menu. When you arrive at the next menu, you will be on the Skull icon part of the menu. All you need to do is press on another icon at the top right of the screen instead of the skull such as the Top Hat.

After that, you will notice a paintbrush next to your character, press on the paintbrush, and then you can choose from a range of colors. All you have to do now is click on any color box to change your goose to that color.

How Long Will it Take To Unlock Other Customization Items?

Of course, changing your color in the game will always be great but you may be wondering how long it will take you to unlock other items to customize your goose with. Thankfully it won’t take you too long, if you are playing the game on quite a regular basis then you will tend to get a good few customization items by using silver coins you gain from general play.

However, a lot of customization options require you to use some gold coins and these can be bought with real cash or by completing achievements, through daily reward bonuses by logging in, and also the claw machines in the game. Untitled Goose Game’s character isn’t the only goose putting on clothes these days.

Goose Goose Duck is available at this very moment for PC, iOS, and Android.

- This article was updated on January 23rd, 2023