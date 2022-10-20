Thanks to the global debut of the 2.0 update, Tower of Fantasy players can now change the gender of their main playable character at any time. But how can you change your character’s gender in the game? Now, in order to answer that and more, as well as to allow you to fully explore the customization options available n the game, here’s how to change your character’s gender in Tower of Fantasy.

How to Change Your Gender in Tower of Fantasy

First of all, it’s important to point out that, currently, Tower of Fantasy only allows players to play as either male or female. With that said, you can change the gender of your playable character from male to female and vice versa in Tower of Fantasy by expanding a Character Sex Change Card.

Although all current players will receive one card as compensation for the maintenance period prior to the debut of version 2.0, you will be able to buy a Character Sex Change Card through the game’s Tanium store, where each card costs 680 Tanium. Once you buy the card, all you need to do is head to your inventory and use it. Using the card will automatically change your character’s gender, but doing so will also undo your customizations.

To recap. here’s how to change your character’s gender:

Acquire a Character Sex Change Card.

Go to your Backpack.

Select the item and then use it.

Restart the game for the change to take effect.

You can play Tower of Fantasy right now on PC, Android, and IOS.