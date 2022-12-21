How to Check Your Rank in Overwatch 2

While you’re a new player or one who has had a history of playing Overwatch 2 before the series went free-to-play, you want to check out your stats every now and then. Better yet, once you get into the competitive modes, you want to see where you are or how to track that. Here, we can show you how you can check your rank in Overwatch 2.

How to Check Your Overwatch 2 Rank

There are a few ranks to check when looking at your profile or the profiles of friends. One is your Endorsement level, which translates to how good of a team player you are. The next is your legacy rank if you had played Overwatch 1 prior to the sequel’s release. Finally, there will be your season rank based on season parameters.

How to Check Your Rank In-Game

If you are currently playing the game and want to check your rank in-game, you can access this from the main menu. Simply go to Career Profile to see a full breakdown of all your time playing the game. This will show you how long you have been playing each of the five modes

Here, you can also check your game time in specific game modes. This includes ranked/competitive. If you have an actual rank to go by, they will be displayed in your role stats. As we’re now into the new competitive season, you will have to do your placements again to see where you’ll be.

This page can look a bit skewed depending on if you’re a player who plays the game between console and PC. Since matchmaking pools are separated based on console and PC, the stats can look different or be missing.

How to Check Your Rank Outside of Overwatch 2

Now that the game has been out for some time, there are online sites and tools that have player data on record so you can check and compare them. To do this, you do need to know the player’s Battle.net ID which is their screen name with the # symbol and the numbers.

Such sites like the Overbuff will do just fine. There is also the official Blizzard Overwatch website that can lay out stats for you. However, if a player’s profile is private, some stats may not be shown unless you are friends with the player(s) you are searching for.

Overwatch 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 21st, 2022