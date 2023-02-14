How To Collect And Evolve Solid Skull Back Bling In Fortnite

Players hoping to claim a few new rewards in Fortnite should be logging in as soon as possible. Not only did a new Valentine’s Day update drop with new skins and Witcher-themed items drop, but the chance to earn a new evolving Back Bling came out to play, as well.

But, what will players need to do to get their hands on the Solid Skull Back Bling, as well as evolve it into something quite menacing and terrifying? It’s a bit complicated, but let’s dive off of the Battle Bus and onto the Battlefield to find out how to unlock and use this amazing new cosmetic!

How To Unlock The Solid Skull Back Bling In Fortnite

If players are hoping to complete their Gold Hearted ensemble, they’ll need to find and collect all 5 Cold Blooded Medalions to unlock this particular piece of shiny pride. Players can unlock the Cold Blooded Medalions by completing different quests during this update, earning medals as they breeze through it.

Not only does it look rather nice, but it also can be upgraded a total of 12 times, making it one of the more complex-looking items by the time it has been fully completed. Players hoping to get this final form will just need to keep working through all of the quests that are being released and gain more Infamy to finally hit the final peak.

As players continue pushing towards the highest infamy level, new spikes will be added to this Back Bling, with the final evolution being the large crown that adorns its head. Players have plenty of quests to complete, so get into the game and onto the battlefield to complete as many as possible!

If you’re struggling to gain Infamly, we’ve got you covered. There are plenty of ways to make this happen, so rest easy and assured that you’ll be able to claim this stellar cosmetic with ease, and showcase your skills to others that you encounter when you claim your next Victory Royale!

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Mobile Devices, and PC.

