How to Complete and Earn All Rewards in Fortnite Paradise Discord Quest

Fortnite has launched a new set of quests that can only be completed in Discord. Though the rewwards for completing the Fortnite Paradise Discord quest aren’t as cool as the best Fortnite Halloween skins, they are pretty sweet and worth getting. Here is how to complete the Discord quest in Fortnite.

How to Complete the Fortnite Paradise Discord Quest

In order to complete the Fortnite Paradise Discord quest, you need to join the Fortnite Discord. There are multiple Discord servers to accommodate multiple languages, so choose your language and hop in. The Fortnite Paradise Discord quest ends on October 2, 2022, at 6:00 pm ET, so be sure to complete your tasks before then.

Once you are in the Fortnite Discord, you’ll need to agree to all of the rules, terms, and conditions. After you’ve done that, wait for about 10 minutes, which you can see as there will be a timer on the bottom right of your screen. While you are waiting, go to the “paradise-quest” page in the Fortnite Discord.

After the timer is up, click “Start” and you will be asked to link your Epic Games account to Discord. A new window will open prompting you to sign into Epic Games so you can link to Discord. Once that is done, go back to the Discord and click “Start” again.

You will be given your first task: assist your teammates with 10 eliminations, which shouldn’t be a problem especially since the Ranger Shotgun is back in Fortnite. After you’ve done that, head back to Discord for your next task.

There are six tasks in total and they are all fairly easy. Here are all of the rewards for completing the Fortnite Paradise Discord Quest:

Complete One Task: Chrome-ified Reality Tree Banner Icon

Complete Three Tasks: Banana Flip Loading Screen

Complete Six Tasks: Chrome Flow Wrap

Though this Fortnite Paradise Discord quest isn’t the best way to earn XP like the three best XP Creative Maps, it still offers some cool cosmetics, especially the Chrome Flow Wrap. If you’re looking for more Fortnite guides, the best place for them is on our dedicated Fortnite page.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Mobile Devices, and PC.