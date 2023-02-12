How to Complete the Catch ‘Em All Challenge in BitLife

BitLife‘s weekly challenge usually revolves around the player’s character exploring new game elements, whether a full-time career change or a new side hustle that blurs the lines between whether or not it’s completely legal. However, sometimes it’s nice to take things slightly slower and focus on things that could improve your character’s happiness and stress, like adopting an unforgivable amount of animals. This is where the Catch ‘Em All Challenge comes in so handy, and standing in the shadow of one of Nintendo’s most popular franchises, there are a few bizarre parallels that Pokemon trainers will find humorous. So, to complete this coveted challenge, read on to find out every step you need to follow.

Everything You Need to Do to Complete the Catch ‘Em All Challenge in BitLife

Compared to the variety of other challenges BitLife has put forward, the Catch ‘Em All challenge is far simpler. Although you can start chipping away at the tasks from the beginning of the game, it’s best to wait until you’ve completed both school and university and can work toward the first step, becoming a professor. Of course, you’ll need to be at least 18 years old to do this so that you can bypass the first few years of your life. The five steps you must complete for the Catch ‘Em All are listed below.

Become a professor

Own 5+ cats of different breeds

Own 5+ dogs of different breeds

Own 5+ rabbits

Have a perfect relationship with all pets

Working on your relationship with your pets is essential since if they don’t have a perfect relationship with you, they won’t count toward the challenge, and you may jeopardize your chances of succeeding by missing one animal out. So, as soon as you adopt or purchase a pet, maximizing your relationship with them is best to ensure you’re not making any wrong moves. Of course, this counts toward any pet you have as a child, too, which makes things slightly more manageable as you won’t have 15 pets to care for at once.

BitLife is available on mobile devices.

- This article was updated on February 12th, 2023