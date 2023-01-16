How-to-Complete-the-Hells-Kitchen-Challenge-in-BitLife

Weekly challenges are the best way to make the most of your experience with BitLife, especially if you’re headed toward unlocking the coveted superstar mode, but some challenges are harder to complete and have more in-depth steps than others. Luckily, the Hells Kitchen challenge is relatively easy for any player to achieve, given you are devoted to building a name for your character. However, you’ll still face some challenges along the way. So read on to find out how you can complete this week’s challenge.

Everything You Need to Do to Complete the Hells Kitchen Challenge in BitLife

The steps to complete the Hells Kitchen challenge in BitLife are self-explanatory to anyone who has watched the Hells Kitchen TV show on which the challenge is based. While there are some extremities to follow, as is the way with BitLife challenges, generally speaking, it’s one of the easier challenges to complete. The main focus of the entire challenge is to increase your character’s fame, so the sooner you start working on that, the faster you will complete the challenge. The following list states everything you need to achieve to complete the challenge.

Be born a male in the UK

Get into college on a soccer scholarship

Become a famous chef

Insult your co-workers 25 times

Appear on talk shows 10+ times

During your early years, when taking part in this challenge, it’s essential to focus on your studies and participate in football whenever possible to increase your chances of getting a scholarship to college. When you land a place in college, you should continue to work hard, but the pressure is taken off the academic side of things, and you should focus on building a name for yourself. Once you’ve hit a certain level of fame, you’ll unlock the ability to access talk shows and other tasks reserved for celebrities.

BitLife is available on mobile devices.

- This article was updated on January 16th, 2023