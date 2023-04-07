Image: Gameloft

Disney Dreamlight Valley has plenty of quests to complete and one of these is the Secrets and Schemes quest for Merlin. If you are looking to complete every quest in the game then eventually you’ll stumble across this particular one — that’s if you know where to look. This article will take you through everything you need to know about how to complete the Secrets and Schemes quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Completing the Secrets and Schemes Quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You can find Merlin’s Notes next to the river in the Glade of Trust to start the Secrets and Schemes quest. The difficult part of this quest isn’t the objectives themselves but actually just starting the quest. You will find the notes directly at the left of a small pond. This is next to the boulders/rocks on the (Glade of Trust) map going across the river near the top.

Related: 10 Best Disney Dreamlight Valley Mods

Once you have picked up the notes, the quest will start suddenly. You have to first take the notes back to Merlin. When you do so the next step will have you waiting until the next in-game day to listen to Mother Gothel and Ursula’s conversation in the Glade of Trust. The map can show you the locations of these characters.

After you have gone back to the Glade and listened in on the conversation, speak to Ursula. Then go back to Merlin to complete the quest and gain your rewards.

What Are the Rewards for the Secrets and Schemes Quest?

When you complete the Secrets and Schemes quest you will obtain 200 Dreamlight for your adventure and also some more Friendship with Merlin on top of that. Having that little boost in Dreamlight will be great to have even if it is a bit of a smaller amount. One of the main reasons for completing this quest will generally be for the enjoyment factor and friendship with Merlin.

Unlike the quest that unlocks Dreamlight Fruit for you, this is a much shorter quest so it won’t take you too long to complete. Now that you know how to actually start the quest, you can get to work on finding out what Mother Gothel and Ursula are talking about.

- This article was updated on April 7th, 2023