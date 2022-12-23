How-to-Complete-the-Very-Sleepy-Stitch-Quest-in-Disney-Dreamlight-Valley

The array of characters you meet during your time with Disney Dreamlight Valley will offer an abundance of quests to complete to increase your friendship, so it comes as no surprise that everyone’s favorite blue alien also has needs to be met while he makes his debut in the valley. But, as you’d expect from a character as frantic as Stitch, some of these quests will send you on a wild goose chase to find a resolution, even if it’s for something as simple as brewing a cup of coffee. So, read on if you’re looking for a solution when you finally face the Sleepy Stitch quest.

How to Wake Up Stitch in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The first step to accepting the Sleepy Stitch quest is hitting friendship level 2, which is when you’ll unlock the challenge. Next, you will need to focus on repairing WALL-E’s Garden, so to start the quest, head there and look for a white coffee cup that has been abandoned by some trees. Once you’ve collected this, speak with WALL-E, who will suggest that it’s Stitch’s and he’s left it behind, which will prompt you to take it back to Stitch, who will provide the next part of the quest. Stitch then reveals he has been looking for coffee since he is incredibly sleepy, and we all know how that feels.

Stitch then reveals he has a coffee tree plant, which you will need to take to WALL-E in an attempt to rescue, and WALL-E will agree to nurse it back to health. However, you will need to provide the materials to help craft the sapling. The list below states every material you will need to gather before you can return to WALL-E:

25 x Pebbles

25 x Clay

1 x Sack

Once you’ve got all these, you need to head to the Glade of Trust, and you can plant the sapling anywhere. If you already have a farm on the go, it’s worth keeping the sapling around the same area since you can farm all your ingredients at once. Once planted, the coffee sapling will take around 40 minutes to grow. You’ll have to water it in the meantime, but it’s worth working on more friendship quests while you wait.

Once fully grown, you’ll be able to harvest the beans and return them to Stitch, who will need some help brewing coffee, so everyone’s favorite little chef will come to the rescue again. Remy will then help you and Stitch create a cup of coffee, which will end the quest once handed to Stitch and save the recipe for you.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 23rd, 2022