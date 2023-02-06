How to Complete the Wet N Wild Challenge in BitLife

Each weekly challenge BitLife releases will have you trying new things you wouldn’t necessarily try during your everyday life, and the Wet N Wild challenge is another addition to the mix. Although the subject of this challenge is pretty vague before you dive in, you’ll get to experience around forty years of exciting yet testing life should you aim to complete this challenge. The steps are easy to understand, and if you know what to do to tick every box, you’ll be able to breeze through this challenge in no time. So, read on to find out every step you need to take to tick this challenge off your list.

Everything You Need to Do to Complete the Wet N Wild Challenge in BitLife

You need to complete five steps to finish the Wet N Wild challenge, starting from the moment you’re born. Once you’ve selected your gender and birthplace, you won’t be able to take further steps into the challenge until you’re 18 years old, so it’s worth going through school and your early years reasonably quickly if you want to get the challenge done quickly. Every step you must take once you’ve reached eighteen years old are listed below.

Be born a female in Florida

Become a water slide tester for 20+ Years

Sleep with 20+ Men

Have 15+ Children

Party 20+ Times after the age of 50

As you dive into the challenge past your career, your health is slightly on the line. Partying, having children, and engaging in Hook-Ups can be detrimental to your character’s health, so it’s worth checking in with a doctor every time you receive a notification suggesting something isn’t quite right. The older you are, the more susceptible you are to injury, disease, and illness, so check in with your character now and then during their later years before it’s too late. After the commitment it takes when completing this challenge, the last thing you want is your character getting ill and passing away and having to restart.

BitLife is available on mobile devices.

- This article was updated on February 6th, 2023