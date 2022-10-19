Zarya is a pretty troublesome Tank to take down in Overwatch 2. Even when Zarya’s Total Mayhem nerf hits, she will still be one of the top-performing Tanks in the game. Here is how to counter Zarya in Overwatch 2.

Best Zayra Counter in Overwatch 2

The best way to counter an enemy Zarya is to use Heroes that have high and fast damage output or come with a shield. What makes Zarya a pain to deal with is her Particle Barrier shield that she creates around herself. What’s worst is that damage dealt to her shields increases the damage that her Particle Cannon does.

The best counters for Zarya are Heroes with shields like Reinhardt or Sigma. Because the Particle Cannon deals so much damage and only gets stronger when the shield is attacked, Heroes that come with their own shield are necessary to mitigate damage. With Reinhardt, get up close and personal and with Sigma, maneuver around your own shield to continuously deal damage to Zarya.

The next best counter Heroes for Zarya are high-damage output Heroes like Bastion or Roadhog. Though Bastion is harder since he has less health and can just get blasted to smithereens if using the rotary cannon only to the shield, if he is getting constant healing or behind a shield, he is perfect for eliminating Zarya. Roadhog is a more obvious choice because he can isolate Zarya, heal himself, and deliver continuous amounts of high damage.

The key to countering Zarya is to knock down her shield as fast as possible while avoiding her Particle Cannon. If you can do that, you can easily eliminate her every time.

Overwatch 2 is available now on PC, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.