How to Craft Health Potions in Witchfire

Healing, while often disregarded in favor of more aggressive abilities, is a very important skill that you will need to train to survive in Witchfire via Health Potions. These will help you out during your adventure, giving you a fresh start after a very taxing enemy encounter. If you wish to survive and complete your objective, then you will have to learn how to craft Health Potion in Witchfire. Continue reading to learn how to do it without breaking a sweat. Or maybe a bit, you know what I mean.

Witchfire: How to Craft Health Potions

While you can find Health Potions during your runs in Witchfire, crafting them is the most secure choice. You will need to craft them since, one, Health Potion drops are pretty rare, and two, you will notice pretty fast that your character will drop like a fly after getting hit a couple of times. To do so, you will have to visit the Apothecary. Beware, you will need to level up your character first to level 2 for you to access the Apothecary. You will find it, just like the other stations, at the Hermitorium.

To craft Health Potions, you will first have to collect Herbs. As you can imagine, you will have to collect these Herbs during your run. Open chests across the map and keep killing enemies so you can get the necessary Herbs to craft enough Health Potions for you to survive. During the early game, you will need a decent amount of these to keep up with your enemies.

Once crafted, you will be able to initially carry two Health Potions to your runs. If you wish to improve your HP and even make the Health Potions more efficient, you will have to get Arcana upgrades. Defeat and purge enemy areas so you can access these benefits to continue moving forward through this witch-hunting adventure.

