How to Download and Play Null’s Royale (APK Download Link)

While Clash Royale is an incredibly fun mobile title, the grind for Gems and Gold can be time-consuming and frustrating, especially when you can’t play with your favorite cards. With Null’s Royale, however, players have as many coins and gems at their disposal as they wish, allowing for incredibly fun duels with other players on the server. Installing Null’s Royale can be tricky, however, so we’ve put together this guide to help you download the APK and get jump straight into the game.

How to Download Null’s Royale

To download Null’s Royale on an Android device, you will first need to download the APK from the Null’s Royale website. An ‘APK’ is a file format that allows you to download apps that aren’t available on the Google Play Store. You will likely encounter a message regarding the safety of the download, which you will need to accept. Don’t worry, Null’s Royale is completely safe to download.

If this is your first time installing an APK, you will need to enable Downloads from Unknown Sources in your Settings first. To do this, follow these steps:

Open your Settings app

app Scroll down and select Apps

Find the browser you used to download Null’s Royale (For example, Chrome)

(For example, Chrome) Select your browser, scroll down to Install Unknown Apps, and select it

and select it Tap Allow from this source

Once Null’s Royale’s APK has been downloaded, select Open and the app will begin to download. Once downloaded, open it from your Home Screen or App Drawer and have fun!

What is Null’s Royale?

Null’s Royale is a private server for Clash Royale. Players have access to unlimited Gold and Gems to upgrade as many cards or open as many chests as they like. The server also features Custom Cards with fun effects unavailable in the regular game. Like the regular game, you can face off against your friends or players from around the world.

It’s important to note that Null’s Royale is considered a separate game from Clash Royale and your progress does not transfer between the two.

- This article was updated on December 19th, 2022