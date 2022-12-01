Not all of the unintended bugs and glitches are bad for a game as laggy and buggy as Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Some are helpful, cutting out a lot of grinding time to maximize your raid and competitive teams. Is getting money a tough thing to do? We can show you how to duplicate items in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to Duplicate / Clone Items in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

As a disclaimer, this is bound to be patched out at some point. If you want to take advantage of this to stock up on rare items like Gold Bottle caps, make sure you turn auto updates off or continue playing without updating Scarlet or Violet.

With that said, this is what you have to do. First, it’s important that you are far enough into the game that you can use your box art legendary both in ride form and battle form. They are needed in order to do this.

Then follow these steps:

1. Have only 5 Pokemon in your party.

2. Access your Boxes.

3. Leave Box 1’s first slot empty.

4. Change your Koraidon/Miraidon into battle form.

5. Give your Koraidon/Miraidon an item to hold (for cloning).

6. Hit plus (+) to put your Pokemon back into ride form.

7. Hit plus (+) again to get off your Pokemon.

8. Put your Koraidon/Miraidon back into battle form.

9. Catch a Pokemon (preferably a low-level, easy-to-catch one).

10. When asked where to send your newly caught Pokemon, select “Add to your party”.

11. Hover your cursor over Koraidon/Miraidon when asked to swap.

12. Press A, then B in quick succession.

If done correctly, your newly caught Pokemon’s Pokedex entry should come up, but the game will tell you that your Koraidon/Miraidon is holding the item you gave it. When asked “what would you like to do?” You hit “Place the item in your Bag.”

13. After the battle, hit the plus button to bring your legendary into ride form.

14. Press plus again to get off.

15. Hit X and go to your boxes.

16. Your Koraidon/Miraidon should be in the first slot of Box 1.

17. Move your legendary back into your party, swapping with the Pokemon you just caught.

18. Give your legendary the item you want to duplicate to hold (preferably the same one from before).

19. Select your legendary actively in your party and select “Return to ride form.”

If you followed everything correctly up to this point, you should notice that your legendary is still taking up the 6th space in your party.

20. Next, bring your menu up and go to Boxes.

21. On the first slot of Box 1, press X twice to get to the Battle Teams tab.

22. Press L to bring up a special Box. Your Koraidon/Miraidon should appear alone here.

23. Select them and press “Put away held item.”

Your item has now been cloned! In order to keep doing this, repeat steps 19 to 23.

Once you’re done cloning, you’ll see that the legendary won’t go away after turning it into ride form and it won’t go into the Boxes. Don’t worry, just press plus (+) to ride your legendary, press X, and click A on the Get Off selection below your party.

People are also wondering if this can get you banned. It doesn’t seem to be the case here. While it is an exploit, you’re only really expediting the grinding process more. Unless you were breaking a Pokemon’s stats to go beyond what they can be or modding them, then you are safe. You may, however, want to delete any cloned Pokemon as those can be flagged as being illegal for trading.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on December 1st, 2022