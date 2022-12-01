Best-Held-Items-in-Pokemon-Scarlet-and-Violet

Much like other items found across Paldea, like Potions and Poke Balls, things you can give your Pokemon to hold to enhance their abilities in battle are just as crucial in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. If you’re facing particularly hard Tera Raids or struggling to beat a specific Gym Leader, hold items can provide a little extra hand when you need it most. However, many items are available, and finding the best ones to apply to your game can be overwhelming. So if you’re struggling, read on to find out which Hold Items are worth getting.

Which Held Items are Best in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Hold Items can be purchased from Delibird Presents across Paldea and found as random item pickups. It’s a good idea to check in with each store as you progress through the game, as new items will be added to aid your adventure as you level up. Although the stock menu doesn’t explicitly state which category stocks Hold Items, they can be found under General and Battle Goods. Each item has a different use and price, so it’s essential to know whether or not you’re buying the best of the best before you splash the cash. The following list showcases the top five items you should consider buying when you get the chance, alongside what they do to help your Pokemon.

Bright Powder

If you’re coming up against a fierce opponent, Bright Powder can be a valuable item to have on hand. It’ll throw a cloud of dust at the opponent and lower the accuracy of their moves to give your party the upper hand. Essentially, this item will encourage your active Pokemon to dodge your opponent’s moves more often and give you more advantage to attack. If you’re looking to purchase this item, it can be found in Delibird Presents and is a little more expensive at 30’000 PokeDollars, but it is worth every penny.

Focus Sash

Any competitive player will know how essential having a Focus Sash is. This item will allow your Pokemon to endure a K.O. attack, leaving your active Pokemon with one H.P. However, the item will then disappear until the subsequent use. Much like Bright Powder, this item can be purchased from Delibird Presents once you have earned four gym badges, and it will cost 50’000 PokeDollars. Although it has a hefty price tag, the number of players who rely on this item to pull them out of a revive loop will swear by using it in every tough battle.

Life Orb

The Life Orb is another expensive addition to Delibird Presents, costing 50’000 PokeDollars as well. However, if you are fortunate to have stumbled upon its whereabouts in the wild rather than purchasing, then you will be able to reap its benefits without breaking the bank. This item will boost the power of moves but will cost some H.P. each time. If you have a high-HP Pokemon who struggles with hitting hard, this could be a precious hold item to add to your collection.

Leftovers

Leftovers are a cheaper alternative for Hold Items, costing 20’000 PokeDollars per piece. They are handy for most of your party Pokemon since they will steadily restore H.P. throughout battles. Unlike a vast majority of Hold Items, Leftovers are available for players to purchase from the beginning of the game and can be used throughout your adventure to keep your Pokemon benefitting from some extra H.P. when caught in a tight pinch.

Assault Vest

The Assault Vest is essential for any trainer looking to increase Special Defense, then this item is perfect for your party. However, with the increase of defense, sacrifices with Status Moves will have to be made, similar to how the Life Orb will take a little H.P. when you benefit from the increased Attack stat. This item can be sold occasionally at Porto Marinada or purchased at Delibird Presents for a cost of 50’000 PokeDollars.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on December 1st, 2022