How To Enter the Stump Lab in Grounded

When it comes to making progress in Grounded, you almost always need to visit a lab. It makes sense since you need to figure out some way to grow large again and obviously, the solution is going to be in one of these high-tech labs. The issue is that these labs tend to be locked in one way or another. The Stump lab tends to leave a lot of players tumped on how to get in. Let’s go over how you can get into the Stump lab and what it gets you in Grounded.

How to Get in The Stump Lab in Grounded

If you have happened to come across the Stump in Grounded you may have noticed the crushed and semi-exposed lab that is present inside. While you may want to go ahead and start exploring it now, you will need to backtrack just a bit in order to gain access.

While you don’t need to have accessed any of the previous labs to open this one, you will need to have been to the Koi pond and found the outpost. If you have not already killed the Assistant Manager by this point in the anthill lab, you will need to now as they are keeping the outpost locked.

After you have killed the assistant manager, you will need to bring the keycard they drop with you to the Koi pond outpost and use it to open the door and get inside. Inside the outpost, you will find a button that you can press to open the hallway to the Stump Lab.

With the button pressed you will need to make your way back to the stump and look for an exposed bit of hallway in the middle of the stump. This will be your way in. Make sure you are well prepared before venturing into the stump with the best weapons you can equip as some thought enemies can be inside.

Once inside the lab, you will have a lot of parkour to do in order to reach the end of the lab and grab the Stump Auxiliary chip at the end. Just be careful as you jump around since one missed jump can send you back to the beginning.

As you are parkouring about in the broken lab, make sure you grab both the mantis research notes and the orchid mantis kebab recipe. These can both be found in a small room next to the blue pylon and are a big boost to your progression. Once you have finished with the Stump lab, you might want to make your way to the Hedge lab if you have not already completed it.

Grounded is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 31st, 2023