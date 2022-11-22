How to Evolve Eevee into Umbreon & Espeon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Umbreon and Espeon are two of the more elusive evolutions to receive within Pokemon Scarlet and Violet since they are two of the three that don’t require an item and rely on a more hands-on approach from trainers. Nevertheless, both can be valuable additions to your party, boasting Dark and Psychic types, but that doesn’t make them any easier to evolve. So if you’re looking for how to begin the lengthy process of evolving your Eevee into either Umbreon or Espeon, read on.

How to Get Umbreon and Espeon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Much like the process of evolving Eevee into Sylveon, you must ensure you have a solid friendship with your Eevee. This can be done through bonding at a picnic via the wash or talk mechanic or keeping them at the front of your party, so they are active in trainer or Let’s Go battles. You can check your friendship level with your Pokemon in Cascaraffa from an NPC located next to the fountain, so it’s worth checking in now and then if your Eevee still isn’t evolving into either Umbreon or Espeon. Once you have hit a high friendship, you need to level up your Eevee at night for Umbreon or during the day for Espeon.

It’s crucial to make sure that your Eevee doesn’t know a fairy move during this process since this will guarantee the Pokemon will evolve into Sylveon rather than either of the pair. You can replace the fairy move with any other TM or refuse to teach it Baby-Doll Eyes at Level 9. If you catch an Eevee higher than Level 9 in the wild, there’s a high chance that it’ll already know the move, so it’s best to replace it as soon as possible to avoid evolving into Sylveon. Of course, you can always give your Eevee an Everstone to prevent unwanted evolutions while you work on getting rid of the move.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 22nd, 2022