How-to-Evolve-Fomantis-into-Lurantis-in-Pokemon-Scarlet-and-Violet

With the majority of Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet revolving around being leveled up before they can evolve, a number o trainers won’t consider the time of day as they slowly fill out their Pokedex with evolutions. However, more often than not, the time in which you level your Pokemon plays a massive part in the evolution process. For example, a species like Yungoos has to be leveled during the day to evolve. Meanwhile, a Pokemon like Umbreon will only evolve once leveled up at night. Fomantis is incredibly similar to these species in the sense of requiring a specific time of day before it’ll evolve, so if you’re looking to add Lurantis to your party and don’t know how to trigger the process, read on.

When Does Fomantis Evolve in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

To evolve Fomatis into Lurantis, you will need to have the Pokemon at level 34 or above, and it’ll need to be daytime to trigger the process. If you hit level 34 at night, the evolution will wait until the next level change once the sun has risen. Luckily, there’s no need to collect any item or know any special moves to aid the evolution process, but it can still be tricky to figure out on your own. Since Pokemon Scarlet and Violet don’t follow a real-time clock, it’s much easier to wait for the sun to rise than having to wait a whole day. But unfortunately, there’s no way to manipulate time. So, if you hit level 34 at night, you will have to wait.

To make matters more manageable, you can level up your Pokemon by trainer battle, Let’s Go battle, EXP Candy from Tera Raids, or Rare Candy you’ve collected around the map. Additionally, if you catch a Fomantis at level 34 or above, you will only have to hit the next level during the day before it evolves into Fomantis, so it’s a straightforward process to follow for what could be such a powerful Pokemon.

- This article was updated on November 25th, 2022