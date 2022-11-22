Gengar is the ghost-type Pokemon that defined the first generation of the series. With its creepily taunting face, it has made its mark to secure a spot in every edgy trainer’s party. It’s also in the new ninth generation of Pokemon, so how do you get it? Here’s what you need to know about Gengar and how to evolve it from Haunter in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to Evolve Haunter into Gengar in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Unlike many other Pokemon that you can outright catch their final evolutions of randomly out in Paldea, Gengar still needs to be evolved with a certain evolution method. You have to trade Haunter to another person. Level does not matter, just as long as it isn’t holding something like an Everstone.

What is unfortunate is that unless you luck out by receiving a Haunter via Surprise Trade, you do have to trade with a friend or someone who will give your newly evolved Gengar back to you. There isn’t some kind of item like the Linking Cord that allows you to evolve it yourself.

If you can’t find someone to trade with, you do have an in-game option. There’s a lady at Levincia who is willing to trade her Haunter for a Pincurchin. The only downside to this is that she named her soon-to-be Gengar “Hauntikins”. You cannot change the nicknames of Pokemon that are not originally owned by you, so you have to keep the name.

It is possible, although very rare to get a Gengar by partaking in 5-star and higher Tera Raid battles. At this point in the game, you want Pokemon with strong stats, even considering EVs and IVs into the equation. Tera Raids of that level and higher will pit you against Pokemon that start at 75.

Other than the limited options you have, if you want that Gengar, you have to trade with people for a Haunter or do a trade back for evolutions.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 22nd, 2022