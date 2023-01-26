The fourth generation of Pokemon brought a slew of new evolutions of Pokemon from older series. It made so many more viable and cooler in design. We had iconic evolutions like Mamoswine, Magmortar, and Electivire to name a few. Of those who did make the cut in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is Magnezone. So, we’ll help you learn how to evolve Magneton in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to Evolve Magneton in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

To get a Magnezone, you have to give your Magneton a Thunderstone. Since the game is not set in the Sinnoh region, Mt. Coronet does not exist, meaning that the only actual way to evolve the Pokemon is with the said evolution stone.

There are quite a few ways in which you can easily obtain a Thunderstone. You can either do so by finding them out in the open world or by buying them in a store. Note that buying evolution stones will cost you Pokedollars or League Points, so choose wisely when making those purchases.

Compared to other games, you can actually find a wild Magnezone. It is on the rarer side, so it also may not be one of the more consistent ways to get your hands on one. You can either find one out in the wild around East Province Area 2 or in the Great Crater of Paldea. The latter option is an endgame area, so keep that in mind.

An alternative way to do this is by battling one in a Tera Raid battle. Magnezone can be encountered as a 5-star Pokemon and higher. It will be a rather tough fight because it is strong defensively and with Special Attacks. Because of the randomness of tera-types as well, it may be harder to take down than by using types that are strong against electric and steel.

Still, the possible trouble you may go through just to get one will be worth it. As previously mentioned, Magnezone is quite strong in terms of Defense and Sp. Attack. We also consider it to be one of the stronger electric types in the game.

- This article was updated on January 26th, 2023