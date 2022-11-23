In both Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Salandit’s evolution Salazzle can be considered a great pick for those currently at either the starting portion or the middle of the game. But how can you evolve your Salandit into Salazzle? Now, in order to answer that, as well as to help you complete your Paldea Pokédex as fast as possible, here’s how to evolve your Salandit into a Salazzle in both Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to Evolve Salandit into Salazzle in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

First of all, it’s important to point out that just like only a female Snorunt can evolve into a Froslass, only a female Salandit can evolve into a Salazzle. With that said, you can evolve your Salandit into a Salazzle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet by leveling them up to level 35. If you catch a female Salandit with a level higher than 35 you will only need to level them up once in order to evolve them.

Can a Male Salandit Evolve?

Unfortunately no, as unlike many Pokémon in the game, such as Kirlia, only female Salandit can evolve in both Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to Find a Salazzle in both Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

For those in the later portions of the game, we recommend that you go and try to find a Salazzle, instead of getting and evolving a Salandit. With that said, you can find Salazzle in a wide array of caves across Paldea. We managed to find a few in Alfornada Cavern, which is located in South Province (Area Six). in the cavern you will also be able to find a few Glimmet, among other Pokémon.

You can check out all the places in which you can find a Salazzle in both Pokémon Scarlet and Violet below

You can play Pokémon Scarlet and Violet right now, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 22nd, 2022