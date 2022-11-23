How-to-Evolve-Sneasel-into-Weavile-in-Pokemon-Scarlet-and-Violet

Evolving your Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet is an essential process whether you’re just looking to get a head start on building a battle-ready Party or filling out your Pokedex. However, while some techniques are as simple as just leveling up during your journey, other species require much more love, attention, and potentially an item. For example, while Sneasel is a pretty intimidating Pokemon on its own, Weavile can be an incredibly powerful addition to your team, and they can pose a challenge to trainers looking to hunt them down in the wild. So, if you’re stuck on how to evolve your Sneasel into Weavile, read on.

When Does Sneasel Evolve in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

To evolve your Sneasel into its more powerful state, Weavile, you will need to give it a Razer Claw and level it up at night. Since it’s been considered the Sharp Claw Pokemon in the Pokedex since its debut in the franchise, it makes sense that you will need to utilize the item it’s named after. However, you will need to locate the item first. Luckily you won’t be sent on a wild goose chase around Paldea to find the item since it’s readily available for sale in Delibird Presents. So, once you’re ready head to one of the stores, such as the one located at the front of Mesagoza, go to the General Goods section, and purchase the item. It costs around 15’000 Pokedollars but is worth the cost.

Once Sneasel has the item, you can level the Pokemon up at night whenever you are ready. This can be done simply as feeding a rare candy, or you can take a more battle-focused approach and challenge a trainer. As soon as Sneasel has hit the next level, the evolution process will trigger, and you will be introduced to Weavile.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 23rd, 2022