How-to-Evolve-Sunkern-into-Sunflora-in-Pokemon-Scarlet-and-Violet

Throughout your time with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you will collect a bounty of items across the entire map. The vast majority of these items will be used in battle, such as potions, restores, and the occasional Max Revive, but now and then, you may stumble across a mysterious stone that claims to help a particular species of Pokemon evolve. Most of the time, it’s down to the trainer to figure out which species of Pokemon the stone applies to, which is far from an easy feat. Of course, a species like Eevee and the evolutions is easy to remember, but for a slightly underrated Pokemon like Sunkern, trainers may now know where to begin when it comes to evolution. So read on to discover how to evolve your Sunkern and which stone it needs.

When Does Sunkern Evolve in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

To evolve your Sunkern into Sunflora, you must expose the Pokemon to a Sun Stone. Much like most Evolution Stones, these can be found scattered around the map, ready for trainers to pick up when needed or found. Because of this, it can be tough to pinpoint where to find one, so your best bet is to keep picking up each item you come across and hope it’s a Sun Stone. You may also receive a few for defeating Sunkern and Sunflora around Artazon, so it’s worth keeping an eye out. In addition, you will receive a Sun Stone for defeating Brassius at the Grass Gym in Artazon, which is usually the first place trainers will get ahold of the item.

Unfortunately, the Sun Stone isn’t part of the stock rotation in Delibird Presents, so the only way you will be able to receive one is a random drop or a prize for beating the gym. Because of this, it’s an essential item to keep ahold of if you plan on using it to evolve your Pokemon since they are incredibly few and far between. However, when you do acquire a Sun Stone, you can hand it to your Sunkern at any time of day and at any level to trigger the evolution process into Sunflora.

- This article was updated on November 25th, 2022