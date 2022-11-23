How-to-Evolve-Yungoos-into-Gumshoos-in-Pokemon-Scarlet-and-Violet

During your time with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you will face hundreds of different species, which will dip in and out of your party while you catch them. Along the way, you’ll witness a variety of evolutions, whether initiated by an item, by a strong bond, or by something as simple as increasing a few levels. Most of the time, these evolutions may slip by entirely unnoticed. However, if you’re actively looking to evolve your Pokemon, it’s essential to know the correct criteria to meet their needs. Yungoos is a perfect example of a Pokemon with simple evolving requirements but needs certain conditions met. So read on to discover how you can evolve your Yungoos into Gumshoos.

When Does Yungoos Evolve in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Evolving your Yungoos is as simple as hitting Level 20. Unfortunately, more often than not, the Yungoos you will meet in the wild are typically reasonably low level, so it may be a grind to increase the level so drastically. However, you can also collect a lot of EXP Candy from Tera Raids to make progress slightly smoother. In addition to leveling up the Pokemon until 20, it will need to be daytime when you hit the final level for the evolution to trigger. If you miss daylight, the next level you hit after 20 during the day will be when Yungoos evolve into Gumshoos.

The easiest way to quickly increase the level of your Pokemon is to either keep them in your party while you face stronger opponents with stronger Pokemon to benefit from the EXP Share Mechanic or use the Yungoos for Let’s Go Battles, which will offer a handful of EXP for each Pokemon defeated. Of course, you can always use Rare Candy, but since these are pretty challenging to come by, it might be wasteful to throw them all toward a Pokemon, which requires so few levels to evolve.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 23rd, 2022