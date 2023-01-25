The limited-time Moonlight Burrow event in Dead by Daylight has blessed players with various rewards and items that can be utilized to make the game even more interesting. One of the game’s unique items from the event is the Paper Lantern, which can give survivors and killers a temporary buff, allowing them to run and vault faster for a short time. While searching for this item may be difficult, this guide will explain how you can find and use it to get the most out of it. Without further ado, here’s how to find and use Paper Lanterns in Dead by Daylight.

How to Find and Use Paper Lanterns in Dead by Daylight

Paper Lanterns are scattered randomly across the map and can be found in various areas, such as near buildings, windows, generators, and even totems. While these items can be found on any map, they may be located in different places in each game. So, it’s best to keep an eye out for them when exploring the map.

Once you have found a Paper Lantern, you can use it to your advantage. Interacting with it by holding left-click will give you a temporary buff, similar to Haste, that allows you to run and vault faster. This buff applies to killers and survivors, so you can be creative with your build by pairing it with a decent perk.

For example, pairing it with the Lightweight perk that lessens the time your scratch marks appear will allow you to escape killers easily. Meanwhile, if you’re playing as a killer, pairing it with the Play With Your Food perk will enable you to stack the Haste effect each time you let your Obsession escape.

That’s all you need to know about how to find and use Paper Lanterns in Dead by Daylight. While you’re here, make sure that you also find and use Red Envelopes scattered throughout the map to earn cosmetic rewards and Bloodpoints. We wish you luck!

Dead by Daylight is currently available for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android.

- This article was updated on January 25th, 2023