How to Find and What To Do With Jewel Coral in Lost Ark

As you explore the lands of Lost Ark, you will be asked by a huge number of NPCs to complete particular quests for rewards that aren’t worth too much. However, once you look beyond the first reward you are given, you’ll be able to trade for something much more beneficial. Jewel Coral is a perfect example of a reward you might not initially understand the purpose of, but it can be worth a lot more once you know where to take it. So, if you’re looking to reap the benefits of jewel coral and its rewards, read on to discover everything you need to know.

Where to Find Jewel Coral in Lost Ark

Jewel Coral can be found on Turtle Island, located in the sea near Annika. This seems simple enough to get to, but you will need a level 50+ character to get there alongside finishing the quest titled ‘To the Sea.’ Upon finishing this quest, you will unlock the ‘The Turtle and the Boy’ quest when you speak to the NPCs on Turtle Island, which can be completed while you explore. You will need to finish this quest to be rewarded with Jewel Coral, alongside an island token, which you will then be able to exchange for a more significant prize.

What to Do With Jewel Coral in Lost Ark

Once you’ve acquired Jewel Coral, you will be able to take it to any Luxury Goods Merchant in any major city to trade for one of two potential mounts. Firstly, the Yellow Moss Turtle and the Azure Moss Turtle are uncommon mounts within the game. Also, they aren’t as slow as they look, with both mounts having a base speed of 420 and a dash ability, so you’ll be able to get anywhere in good time with these beautiful mounts.

Lost Ark is available on PC.

- This article was updated on December 22nd, 2022