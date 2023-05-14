How to Find The Hidden Treasure at Lizard Lakes in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Even outside of completing the main story, there are plenty of reasons to explore the land of Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. This is evident from the moment players defeat the boss behind Marbled Rock Roast, as a new side quest will become available to them. This quest involves finding two mysterious lakes and searching for a hidden treasure within. To find the Hidden Treasure at Lizard Lakes in Tears of the Kingdom, all that’s necessary is a keen eye.

Where can Players Find the Hidden Treasure at Lizard Lakes in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

To start, you should make sure they’ve used the Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower. The titular lizards will be easily seen on the map just north of Death Mountain. Since this quest comes just after resolving Regional Phenomena in the area, it should be easy enough to fast-travel to the shrine near its peak and glide down from there. After that, you’ll want to glide further down to the north lizard and look along the southern wall.

Across from the lizard’s head, you’ll see a wall of cracked rocks. Opening it with an explosion is required, but you can simply use Yunobo’s ability thanks to obtaining his vow earlier. Breaking into the cave will lead you to the treasure: a Vah Rudania helm, able to be received without the help of an amiibo. The quest will automatically complete itself after getting the helm, so you don’t have to turn it in anywhere.

The Vah Rudania helm is one piece of armor that provides Flame Guard, similarly to the Flamebreaker set. With two pieces on, you’ll hardly need to worry about the most flame-filled areas — including those surrounding the Fire Temple. Make full use of this hidden treasure as you explore areas you missed around and within Death Mountain!

