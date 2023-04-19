How to Fix Disney Speedstorm Initializing Error

Image: Gameloft

If you’re trying to hit the tracks of Disney Speedstrom but are continuously met with an initializing error, you’ve come to the right place. Sure, you can see who the best characters in the game are while you wait for Gameloft to fix this issue or you can fix it yourself. Here’s how.

Disney Speedstrom: How to Fix Start-Up Error

Disney Speedstorm is a fast-paced thrill ride, but if you can’t even get to the starting line, it’s not much fun. Luckily, Gameloft knows about the issues people are having with the game and are working on fixes. While you wait for the right fix to come along, here is what you can do to get into the game now.

Related: How to Get Disney Speedstorm Twitch Drops

Known issues the team is currently investigating and working on:



– Some PC users not being able to purchase the game.

– Some users not being able to download their pre-orders.

– Founder's Packs rewards not received.



We will share any updates as soon as we have them. — Disney Speedstorm (@SpeedstormGame) April 18, 2023

Power Cycle Your Platform

If you are experiencing a start-up issue with Disney Speedstorm on Steam, Epic Games, PlayStation, or Xbox, the first fix you can try is to power cycle your platform. To do this, simply turn off the device and unplug it. After 10 seconds, plug it back in and boot it up.

Go through the checklist of things needed to get back into your device. Now, try starting up Disney Speedstorm.

Delete and Reinstall

Another method you can try is deleting Disney Speedstorm and reinstalling it. By doing this, you are potentially getting rid of any bugs or errors that could be keeping your device from launching Disney Speedstorm correctly.

Wait for Gameloft to Fix it

With those two fixes checked off, the only thing you can do is wait for Gameloft to fix their game. This shouldn’t take long as this is a very pressing issue that they know about and are working hard to fix as soon as possible.

It’s unfortunate, especially because Disney Speedstorm will be free-to-play and those who are trying to play it now spent money on a Founder’s Pack. Hopefully, Gameloft makes up for it soon and you won’t have any issues launching Disney Speedstorm.

- This article was updated on April 19th, 2023