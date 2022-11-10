Modern Warfare 2 smashes records as the most successful launch in the Call of Duty franchise, bringing in a new enjoyable experience to the players. Despite that, the game has been experiencing bugs; one which persists until now is the disconnecting from Steam error. Fortunately, there are some simple workarounds to fix this error. In this article, we’ll guide you on how to fix Modern Warfare 2 disconnecting from Steam error.

How to Fix Modern Warfare 2 Disconnecting from Steam Error

You’re eliminating your enemies left and right, capturing all the points, and waiting for that sweet victory. All of a sudden, you get kicked out of the game and get disconnected from Steam. This is one of the most game-breaking issues you don’t want to run into, but if you are experiencing it, try the methods below to fix it.

Scan and Repair Your Modern Warfare 2 Files

To fix this error, the most important thing you should do is scan and repair the Modern Warfare 2 game files. To do so, follow the steps below:

First, launch the Steam client. Hover your mouse over the Library option and select Collections. You’ll see a list of all the games you own on the left. Right click on Modern Warfare 2. Open Local Files and click the “Verify integrity of game files…” option.

After that, all you need to do is wait. Depending on your hardware, internet connection, and game files, this process usually takes a while. This is because Steam is downloading and repairing files that may be corrupted in the game.

Clear the Download Cache on Steam

Alternatively, you can try clearing the download cache on Steam. This is a solid option since clearing the Steam cache seems to do the trick in the community. Here’s how you can clear the Steam download cache:

Launch the Steam client. Hover your mouse over the Library option and select Download. Click on Open Download Settings, which is identified by the gear icon on the right side. A new tab will open. Select Clear Download Cache on the bottom.

Update Modern Warfare 2

If the problem persists despite doing all the methods above, your game is likely not updated. Having an older version of the game may cause this issue to happen. If that’s the case, then you need to update the game by following the steps below:

Launch the Steam client. Hover your mouse over the Library option and select Download. If the latest version of Modern Warfare 2 is available, it will show up there. Click Update to download it.

And there you have it! By following the methods above, the game should be fixed. However, if the error is still there, you might also want to check the server status. Sometimes, the servers might be down, resulting in some players getting kicked out of matches or disconnected from Steam randomly.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is available right now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 10th, 2022