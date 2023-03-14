How to Fix Modern Warfare 2 Freezing on PS4 and PS5

Every live-service game comes out with some kind of problem at launch. Whether it’s server stability issues, account log-in errors, and other things, these are things that will be fixed over time with patches and updates. In Modern Warfare 2, players on PS4 and PS5 are currently experiencing freezing. No one likes performance issues in their games, so here are some fixes for it.

How to Fix Modern Warfare 2 Freezing on PlayStation Consoles

While there is no exact place to pinpoint why the crashing or freezing is happening, it is recommended to lower the graphical settings that make processing more demanding. Such options include to look out for are the following:

Depth of Field

FidelityFX CAS

FidelityFX CAS Strength

Film Grain

On Demand texture streaming

Weapon Motion Blur

World Motion Blur

Infinity Ward has gone on social media to communicate to players that crashes are more likely to occur when in a party. Try matchmaking solo and with a party to further narrow down how and when your game crashes if this problem applies to you. Still, you may want to mess with the graphics settings.

We're aware of some players experiencing crashes when partied up. Please stay tuned as we investigate the issue. — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) October 28, 2022

Next, you always want to make sure your console and game are both fully updated. Players have found that updating can fix freezing issues due to a fix being released in an update. This doesn’t seem to be a server-side issue either, so you can rule out anything related to connection speeds and WLAN.

A clean delete and reinstallation of the game may also help, but given the file size of MW2, that can take quite a while if your download speeds aren’t the greatest. Instead you can look at clearing the Modern Warfare 2 Game Data by following these steps:

Close Modern Warfare 2 On your console, navigate to Settings Select Application Saved Data Management Pick Modern Warfare 2 Select All files Click on Delete and confirm Launch Modern Warfare 2 and see if that fixed your freezing issues

- This article was updated on March 14th, 2023