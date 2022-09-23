How to Fix Modern Warfare 2 Timed Out Waiting for Datacenters Error

Right now, the Modern Warfare 2 beta is live and available for all platforms to enjoy, regardless of pre-orders. And while it is great that players on any platform are flooding the Modern Warfare 2 servers, it can also result in a few errors. If you’ve hit the Timed Out Waiting for Datacenters error in Modern Warfare 2, we’ve got the fix for you.

How to Fix the Timed Out Waiting for Datacenters Error in Modern Warfare 2

You’ve just equipped the best perks and adjusted to the best PC settings and you’re ready to dominate TDM. You launch into matchmaking and it seems to be taking a while, but you don’t mind as long as you get into a game. After a few minutes, you get the Timed Out Waiting for Datacenters error. Great.

Luckily, this error is an easy one to fix. Since the Timed Out Waiting for Datacenters error is simply an error created because of the Modern Warfare 2 servers being overloaded with gamers from across the globe trying to get into a match, you can fix this error easily. Unlike other connection errors that are harder to fix.

To fix the Timed Out Waiting for Datacenters error, all you need to do is restart your game when you get the error. It isn’t enough to just try again, you need to close Modern Warfare 2 and reboot it. By doing this, you will be automatically placed in a different server, one that hopefully won’t give you the Timed Out Waiting for Datacenters error.

If you are still receiving errors, try restarting your router. If your internet connection is spotty, restarting your router will help make your connection run smoother and get you into matches faster, in theory.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will release on October 27, 2022, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and PC.