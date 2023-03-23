Image: Bungie

Destiny 2 is no stranger to error codes and bugs, but players are now getting a “this version of Destiny 2 is no longer available” prompt when they try to log in. Don’t worry, Destiny 2 is not spontaneously shutting down and all of your progress will be fine. Here is how to fix this error in Destiny 2.

How to Fix the “This Version of Destiny 2 is No Longer Available” Bug

First off, know that none of your progress or anything like that is getting removed. If you’ve tried to log into Destiny 2 and have received the “this version of Destiny 2 is no longer available” error message, it is just because Destiny 2 is currently undergoing maintenance.

Since Destiny 2 is a live game, hotfixes and patch notes get implemented all the time. To implement a hotfix or patch notes, Bungie sometimes needs to take the servers offline. This doesn’t happen every time, but when it does, people usually are confused about why they can’t get online and why they are receiving strange errors like this one.

To stay in the know before Bungie puts Destiny 2 offline and in maintenance mode, follow the Bungie Help Twitter. Here, you’ll get the best information on when Bungie will take Destiny 2 offline and if Destiny 2 is currently down.

If you are receiving the “this version of Destiny 2 is no longer available,” the first thing you need to do is check to see if Bungie is performing maintenance on Destiny 2. If they are, you’ll need to wait until they are done with the maintenance to log back in.

Once the maintenance is done, you’ll need to update your Destiny 2 game file. A lot of platforms have an auto-update feature, but you can manually check to see if Destiny 2 is up to date. If it is, you can log into Destiny 2 and you won’t get the “this version of Destiny 2 is no longer available” error message.

- This article was updated on March 23rd, 2023