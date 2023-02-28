How to Fix Error Code MARMOT in Destiny 2

Image: Bungie

Players jumping into Destiny 2 to play the new Lightfall expansion may instead be met with the MARMOT error code, preventing them from launching the game. This error occurs when Destiny 2’s files have been corrupted or may need updating, and thankfully, can be easily fixed by following this guide.

How to Fix Destiny 2 MARMOT Error Code on Steam

To fix the MARMOT error code on the Steam version of Destiny 2, follow these steps:

Ensure that Destiny 2 is fully closed.

is fully closed. Right-click Destiny 2 in the Library section.

in the section. Select Properties and then Local Files .

and then . Select Verify Integrity of Game Files .

. Relaunch Destiny 2.

If the MARMOT error code persists when Destiny 2 is launched, you may need to redownload some essential files.

Close Destiny 2 .

. Right-click Destiny 2 in the Library .

in the . Select Properties and then Local Files .

and then . Click Browse and delete all files except the ‘Packages’ folder . (This will not delete any saved data).

and delete all files . (This will not delete any saved data). Return to Local Files and then select Verify Integrity of Game Files once more.

and then select once more. Relaunch Destiny 2 once new files have finished downloading.

How to Fix Destiny 2 MARMOT Error Code on Epic Games Store

To fix the MARMOT error code on the Epic Games version of Destiny 2, follow these steps:

Ensure that Destiny 2 is fully closed.

is fully closed. Right-click Destiny 2 in the Library section.

in the section. Click Manage and then Verify .

and then . Relaunch Destiny 2.

How to Fix Destiny 2 MARMOT Error Code on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5

To fix the MARMOT error code on the Xbox or PlayStation version of Destiny 2, follow these steps:

Ensure that Destiny 2 is fully closed.

is fully closed. Clear your console’s cache by powering the console down, unplugging it, and then plugging the power cord back in.

Restart the console.

Relaunch Destiny 2.

If Error Code Marmot is Still Occurring

If you have followed the steps above and the error code MARMOT still occurs, you may need to uninstall and reinstall Destiny 2 completely.

- This article was updated on February 28th, 2023