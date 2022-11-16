Update days are never fully stable. There are way too many factors that can go wrong for a player’s experience, especially for live service titles. Another issue players are facing when hopping onto the Season 1 content of Warzone 2 is with the tier skips. They don’t seem to be working, so here is what to know on how to fix the tier skips problem in Warzone and Modern Warfare 2.

How to Fix Tier Skips Not Working in Warzone and Modern Warfare 2

If you are running into an issue where your skips aren’t working, try one of the following:

Restart your game

The tried and true method of turning your game off and on again is always the first thing you should do. A quick restart should undo any sort of issues you face in the game. However, if this isn’t the case, try or check the other methods we listed.

Check other purchased content

If you bought the Vault Edition of the game, make sure that your other content is there or not. This includes Task Force 141 Operators like Ghost, Soap, Farah, and Price. Next, see if your Cinder weapons are in your gunsmith. If they appear in your inventory, but your tier skips aren’t working or don’t show up, hang tight.

Restore licenses (PlayStation)

If you bought bundles like the Vault Edition and you’re on a PS4 or PS5, try restoring your game licenses. This can be done by going to the settings and doing the following:

Settings > Users and Accounts > Other > Restore Licenses

Manage game add-ons (Xbox)

If you’re on Xbox, hover over your game in the dashboard and hit the Menu button. Click on Manage Game and Add-Ons. This will ensure that you have the thing you bought and have the receipts if you do have to take it up with customer support.

Uninstall and reinstall the game

While this isn’t recommended since Modern Warfare II and Warzone are over 100 GBs in size, this may be one of the more drastic options to take. Downloading the game cleanly may get you those missing or malfunctioning tier skips.

Although the tier skips may simply be something that needs to be ironed out with hotfixes, stay tuned if there are any updates here or on their Trello board. Right now, it might be a part of the “Max Tokens” error they have listed in the Global Known issues section.

Call of Duty Warzone 2 is free to play now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 16th, 2022