How to Fly With a Zombie Chicken in Fortnite

Fortnitemares challenges have kept Fortnite players on their toes since the beginning of the event, and as entertaining as some of them can be, this doesn’t mean they don’t come with a real sense of challenge. For example, flying with Zombie Chickens, one of the newest missions players must complete during a match, is testing the wildlife wrangling abilities of players since Zombie Chickens are incredibly aggressive compared to the standard wildlife. So read on to find out how you can quickly complete this mission.

Where to Find Zombie Chickens and Fly with Them in Fortnite

Zombie Chickens roam around most areas on the map where the chrome hasn’t infected, so dropping in somewhere around Greasy Grove and heading east will provide the best chance at finding a chicken. Six Zombie Chickens tend to spawn toward the river that separates the area from becoming a desert, so that’s a great place to head. Additionally, it’s best to stock up on healing items before attempting this mission since these chickens will attack as soon as you come near. Once it notices you, you can dodge its first attack and grab it or attempt to grab it from the get-go. It’s best to move out of the area once you’ve caught a chicken as well, due to the herd mentality of the species.

Once you’ve grabbed your chicken, you must fly 75m to complete the challenge. So the best way to do this is to head to a high place, such as a hill or the top of a building with a long stretch of empty land underneath, and jump. The chicken will flap frantically to keep you airborne and make the descent less deadly. Alternatively, the 75m does not need to be covered in one stretch, so you can continuously jump and stay airborne until you have covered the distance if you don’t want to blow your cover by jumping from a high place.

- This article was updated on November 1st, 2022