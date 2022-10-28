One of the latest Fortnitemares quests asks players to gain shields with jelly beans. Some Fortnite players may find this quest unclear, as shields are usually associated with Shield Potions or Shield Kegs. You may also wonder how exactly jelly beans work and how to complete this quest. Worry not, as this guide will explain how to gain shields with jelly beans in Fortnite and where to find them.

Where to Find Jelly Beans

The first step in completing this quest is to locate the jelly beans in Fortnite. For this, you will need to open Halloween candy buckets scattered throughout the map. Unfortunately, not every bucket will drop jelly beans. You will often come across peppermint, candy corn, hop drop, and thermal taffy, so you may need to open more than one bucket. With that said, it’s always a good idea to know where you can expect to find these candy buckets. Below is a map that’s been marked to assist you in finding them.

If you’re still having trouble finding those pumpkin candy buckets, there are certain places that may spawn these candies more than others. You can try heading to Chrome Crossroads, Lustrous Lagoon, Cloudy Condos, or Tilted Towers, where you can find the Curdle Scream Leader NPC. Once you have arrived at one of these places, you can start searching inside rooms or buildings. The candy buckets are usually easy to spot because they have a distinctive orange and green color.

How to Gain Shields with Jelly Beans in Fortnite Easily

The rest of the challenge is a piece of cake once you find the jelly beans. Each jelly bean will give you ten shields, and since this quest asks you to gain 30 shields in total, you need to get your hands on three jelly beans. To gain shields, consume the jelly beans like a regular Shield Potion.

Keep in mind that you won’t gain any shield if your shield bar is already full, so save the jelly beans for later when you are injured. Alternatively, you can take some fall damage to reduce your shield. Then, consume the jelly beans to max it out again. Pretty simple, right? Good luck!

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on October 28th, 2022