Fortnitemares is coming to a close, but there is still time to complete the Fortnite quests and earn some extra XP and cosmetics. This Fortnitemares Quest requires you to throw three pieces of candy from a car. Though it sounds easy, there are multiple things that can make it hard. Here is how to throw candy from a car in Fortnite.

Where to Find Candy in Fortnite

The first thing you need to know to complete this Fortnitemares Quest is where to find candy. Though you can get tons of candy while knocking out the ring a doorbell Fortnitemares Quest, the best place to find candy is in shops.

In POIs with shops, like Shiny Sound, Chrome Crossroads, Tilted Towers, and Greasy Grove, simply walk inside and interact with the trick-or-treating bucket that has candy in it. Three pieces of candy will emerge with some pieces having multiple stacks of candy.

How to Throw Candy From a Vehicle in Fortnite

Now that you have acquired at least three pieces of candy, enter a vehicle. This works better with multiple people, but it does work solo. Drive to a safe spot and switch to any passenger seat. Equip the candy and, instead of pressing the shoot button which would consume the candy, you’ll want to hold the aim button.

With the aim button held down, you can now press the shoot button to throw the candy from the vehicle. Do that two more times and you’ll have completed the throw candy from a vehicle Fortnitemares Quest in Fortnite. Now, you can choose to complete more Fortnitemares Quests like destroying five jack-o’-lanterns with a ranged weapon.

You’ll be rewarded with 15,000 XP and progress towards the free Fortnitemares cosmetics. With that done, enjoy the rest of Halloween with the best Fortnitemares island designs. Whatever you choose, make sure to share your candy. Happy Halloween!

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.