How To Get A Gold Crown In Pac-Man World Re-Pac

As you make your way through Pac-Man World Re-Pac, you’re going to want to put on your collection boots, as you’re going to be in for a wild ride. As you make your way through these fun and inventive levels, you’ll find plenty of different objects, ranging from PACMAN letters, Fruits, and Keys that will allow you to unlock even more opportunities for exploration.

However, if you finish a level and don’t see a Gold Crown outside of your level, you may be wondering what you did wrong. You found all of the PACMAN letters and the fruits, but what is missing? Let’s dive in and see what you’ll need to keep an eye out for before you finish off a world in style! Here’s everything you need to know about getting a Gold Crown in Pac-Man World Re-Pac!

How Fully Complete A Level For A Gold Crown In Pac-Man World Re-Pac

Before you start a level, you’ll get a graphic that shows you what you’ll need to keep an eye out for in the world that you’re currently in. With the photo above, you’ll see that you need to find all of the PACMAN Letters, a Key, and a Galaxian to fully complete this level. Most items are only able to be used in one level, but items like the Key will carry over to other levels, where you’ll be able to use them to free your family members that have been kidnapped.

Every level has a bit of a different version of this, but you’ll want to make sure that you’re collecting everything in the level to achieve this Gold Crown, as you’ll need to complete every level with one to unlock one of the more challenging achievements and trophies. While the levels are not large by any means, you’ll have to put on your thinking cap and search around to make sure that you’ve found everything in a level before calling it quits.

And that’s everything you’ll need to know on how to get a Golden Crown in Pac-Man World Re-Pac! If you’re loving everything that this game has to offer, make sure that you’re checking out our Guide Section for this game, so you can find out all of the differences between the original and the remaster, what the Blue Tiles hidden behind doors can offer you, and how many levels you’ll need to get Gold Crowns in!

Pac-Man World Re-Pac is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.