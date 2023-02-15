The Nifflers are one of the beasts shown in the Fantastic Beasts movies. These mischievous creatures are known to obsess over shiny things and look like a cross between a mole and a platypus. Their ability to locate precious things makes them excellent treasure hunters, but they can turn vicious when provoked by a human. If you want to get your hands on this small rodent-like beast to place it in your Vivarium, you’ll need to know how to get a Niffler in Hogwarts Legacy.

How Do You Get a Niffler in Hogwarts Legacy?

To get a Niffler in Hogwarts Legacy, you must first complete “The Elf, The Nab Sack, and The Loom” quest with Deek. This is one of the main quests where you’ll be taught to catch beasts in the wild and release them in the Vivarium. It’s also the quest where you unlock Nab Sack, your primary spell to catch any wild beast. Once you have finished this quest, you can head to a Niffler den to catch Nifflers.

The first place to look for a Niffler den is near the Jackdaw’s Tomb Floo Flame. This area is located in the Forbidden Forest, and the Nifflers are known to appear here, regardless of the time of day. When you arrive at the Floo Flame, use the Revelio spell to highlight the Nifflers in the area. This will make it easier to spot the Nifflers, which are small and furry creatures. Once you find one, approach it slowly and carefully, as Nifflers are skittish and may flee if you scare them. Then, cast the Levioso spell to lift them and catch them with your Nab-Sack.

The next area you can search for a Niffler is near Feldcroft Catacombs. This area is located in the Feldcroft region of the map. You can get to this place by using a Floo flame nearby. Again, you can cast the Revelio spell if you need help finding these little creatures. Once you’ve captured the Niffler, you can bring it back to your Vivarium. Here, you can care for your Niffler and keep it as a pet. The Niffler can be a great companion, as they are gentle creatures when treated right.

Getting a Niffler in Hogwarts Legacy may take some time and effort, but it’s worth it to have one of these magical creatures as part of your collection. With the help of this guide, you’ll be able to find, catch, and keep a Niffler of your own. Good luck!

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 14th, 2023