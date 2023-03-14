How to Get Acacias Dejection in Destiny 2

Image: Bungie

Acasia’s Dejection is a Trace Rifle in Destiny 2 with an excellent perk pool. Finding Acasia’s Dejection can take some time and boils down to luck. Considering that this rifle has terrific perks, players should get their hands on it as soon as possible. Read on to find out how you can obtain Acasia’s Dejection and what you can do to increase your chances for the future.

Where to Get Acacias Dejection in Destiny 2: Root of Nightmares Raid

Acasia’s Dejection can be obtained through the Root of Nightmares Raid. More specifically, the rifle has the highest chance of dropping during the Raid’s second, third, and final encounter. You can continuously play through these counters to increase your chances of enemies dropping this rifle until you get lucky enough for a drop.

Once you obtain Acasia’s Dejection through a drop, you can get it again through secret chests found throughout the Raid. These two hidden chests allow players to receive weapons found already during their adventure through the Root of Nightmares Raid. Also, each gun can drop with Deepsight Resonance, unlocking the crafting pattern for said weapon.

Recommended Perks for Acasia’s Dejection

The best way to maximize the potential of Acasia’s Dejection is through using perks that increase the amount of ammo along with its range. The Enhanced Battery perk will increase the number of rounds you can get off, increasing your chances against waves of enemies. For distance, the Hammered Forge Rifling perk will increase your range for the gun, allowing you to gun down enemies from afar.

If you are on your adventure to get Acasia’s Dejection and have made it to the last encounter with no luck in the weapons drop, ensure you are prepared for the fight against the boss Nezarec. Your chances will increase against this boss if you assign each character to a specific role they focus on —the battle comes down to teamwork.

